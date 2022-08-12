vid Phillips, 72, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of a crash and reckless driving, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery shopping, telling investigators he planned on going back to the crash site afterward, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.

David Phillips, 72, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of a crash, and reckless driving, records showed.

Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call about a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street, they said. The pedestrian, a woman, later died from her injuries at Sunrise Hospital, police said.

An RTC bus driver informed police he had witnessed the collision, providing officers with the suspected vehicle’s license plate, model and color, officers said. The registration came back to Phillips, they said.

An officer in the area then located the vehicle in a parking lot at an Albertson’s grocery store on Boulder Highway, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store, which they said showed the car arriving at the parking lot shortly after the collision, they said. The view showed a man, later identified as Phillips, then going into the store.

At the time, Phillips was inside the store shopping, police said.

Officers talked to Phillips, who said “he knew he collided with something but would go back and check after shopping,” police wrote in their report. Police then arrested Phillips, taking him to the Clark County Detention Center.

Other surveillance video appeared to show Phillips inspecting his car in the parking lot for about two minutes before he went into the grocery store, police said.

No bail was set for Phillips as of Friday afternoon.