LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attacking a woman with a deadly weapon in the northwest valley.

Police said the attack happened on Nov. 14 near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue.

Police describe the alleged attacker as a six-foot-tall black male adult, roughly 50 to 60 years old with curly shoulder-length hair, and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Composite sketch of suspect in battery with a deadly weapon. (Photo: LVMPD)

Any information related to this incident should be relayed to NWAC Detectives at NWACInvestigations@LVMPD.COM or to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.