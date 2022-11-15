LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three commercial robbery suspects.

On Monday around 10:56 p.m., two men and a woman were involved in a robbery with a deadly weapon at a business near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect descriptions include:

White or Hispanic Female Adult, approximately 5’5” and 20-30 years of age, heavy build, prescription glasses, grey hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans.

Hispanic Male Adult, heavy build, wearing a black shirt.

Hispanic Male Adult, heavy build, wearing a green t-shirt over a blue hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.