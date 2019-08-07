Las Vegas police ask for dashcam video to help solve road rage killing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police put out a personal plea on Wednesday to drivers who might hold the key to solving a murder.

In a YouTube video, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer asked for the public’s help in solving what has been described as a road rage shooting. Someone in a white van shot and killed the driver of a Chrysler on northbound Interstate 15 between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road. Metro wants to see all dashcam video that drivers between Baker, Calif., and Las Vegas might have.

“If you were on that stretch of highway between 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Monday night and your car is equipped with dashcam video, it may have captured valuable clues in this case. If you are willing to share your video, it may solve a murder.”

Metro also produced a Spanish-language version of the video.

The victim had just arrived in Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday, police said.

The female passenger in the car was not injured in the attack.