LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a Nye County woman on several warrants, which accuse her of stealing money from a 90-year-old man, documents said.

Briana Scott was wanted on several felony warrants, including forgery, racketeering, and grand larceny, Las Vegas Metro police documents said.

On July 5, an officer ran a records check on Scott’s passing car near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Gilespie Street, police said. The check revealed Scott’s warrants for arrest and the officer stopped her and arrested her.

Scott faces the charges as part of a wider investigation into the identity theft and fraud from the 90-year-old man who has since died, documents said.

Scott is accused of working with several other people to obtain $22,000 from the man’s bank account, court documents said. Court paperwork indicates other individuals are accused of opening fake accounts in the man’s name and taking his money.

The 90-year-old man died in late 2020, police said. Prosecutors in Nye County issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest in May 2022.

Police did not say how, if at all, Scott knew the victim.