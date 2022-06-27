LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a 16-year-old into custody Friday in connection with the shooting death of a man last weekend at the Fremont Street Experience, officers said Monday.

Ruben Robles faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Raymond Renova, 23, was shot and killed during an argument, police said. Police said Renova was involved in an altercation with Robles. A second shooting victim who survived was an innocent bystander.

A GoFundMe post for Raymond Renova, the victim in a shooting at the Fremont Street Experience. (KLAS)

Video shows the altercation happening on Fremont Street on June 19 outside of Binion’s.

Fremont Street Experience officials would not comment on the deadly incident.

A photo of Robles was unavailable Monday.

Nevada law stipulates teenagers 16 and older are tried as adults in murder cases.

Renova’s father had started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.