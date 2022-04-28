LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested 13 men on charges of luring a child for sex as part of a valley-wide operation Tuesday and Wednesday.

The men are accused of soliciting undercover agents, who were posing as children, for sex. In each case, a meeting was set up and police arrested the suspect.

Metro police worked alongside the FBI, Homeland Security, Henderson police, North Las Vegas police and federal officials as part of the sting.

Metro police said those arrested are:

Daniel Bear, 47

Sergio Blasco, 46

Miguel Bojorquez, 36

Kevin Castellano, 27

Ulises Garcia-Rojas Sanchez, 18

Payton Gomez, 21

Joaquin Deleon Guerrero, 38

Adam Huettner, 47

Devant Ingram, 29

Naturice McLean, 39

Larry Osborne, 38

Stuart Room, 70

Emil Stepanyan, 21

Las Vegas police arrested 13 men as part of an undercover sex sting. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police also said they encourage parents to talk to their children about talking to strangers online.

“The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers,” police wrote in a news release. “Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator. This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community.”

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

The 8 News Now I-Team requested more information on each arrested, but police declined to release more information due to ongoing investigations.