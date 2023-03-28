Letrelle Calhoun, 22, faces several counts of assault with a deadly weapon, records showed. (KLAS)

22-year-old accused of assault with deadly weapon at Fashion Show Mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An armed bystander intervened as mall security officers took a man, allegedly waiving a knife into custody, at a shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip, documents said.

Letrelle Calhoun, 22, faces several counts of assault with a deadly weapon, records showed.

On Thursday, March 23, Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call at Fashion Show Mall for a report of a man threatening store employees with a knife, documents said.

Security officers found the man, later identified as Calhoun, “flashing a knife” in another area of the mall and detained him while Metro officers arrived, documents said. Officers described the weapon as a “large butcher” knife.

While “flashing” the knife, officers said Calhoun threatened to kill the security officers, lunging at three of them, police said.

A person in the area pulled out a gun, pointing it at Calhoun in the process, police said.

“This gave the security officers the opportunity to disarm Calhoun and place him in hand restraints,” police said.

Calhoun also faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, records showed.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set Calhoun’s bail at $5,000 during a hearing Saturday. Calhoun remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday.