LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is facing child abuse charges for a second time after her 3-year-old child was found roaming the street alone and her 2-year-old was found alone in a garage, police said.

Malaysia Young, 25, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of child abuse and neglect and violating her probation, records showed.

On March 30 around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a 3-year-old on the side of the road, police said. The woman who called 911 told officers that she found the child around 4:30 p.m. but waited to call 911 until around 5 p.m. in hopes to find a parent.

Police said that the 3-year-old was wearing a thin T-shirt with pants and no socks. The woman who contacted police gave officers an address she believed the child lived, officers said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found that the front door was wide open and that a second child, the 2-year-old, was alone in the garage. According to police, there was no adult inside the home.

While police were at the home, a woman arrived and told police that the children belonged to a family member, Young. Officers called Young, who was at a cosmetology school, and she agreed to drive home, the arrest report said.

When Young arrived at the home, she told police that she was aware that her children were left unsupervised and was under the impression that the family member would be home soon after she left to watch them.

Young was charged with driving under the influence with her then-5-month-old child in the car in 2021, documents said. She pleaded guilty to child abuse and was placed on probation for three years.

Young was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. She was scheduled to appear in court on April 13.