LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing another man in the middle of a busy Las Vegas boulevard said the pair were cousins and that “what happened was ‘out of his control,’” police wrote in an arrest report obtained Monday.

Jonathan Bolton, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Byron Amerson, police said.

The shooting happened last Thursday during the afternoon rush hour on Charleston Boulevard near Decatur Boulevard.

Arriving officers found Amerson in the eastbound travel lanes with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Video surveillance shows Amerson arriving to a parking lot in the 4800 block of West Charleston Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Amerson exits his car and rearranges some items when a car being driven by Bolton pulls into the lot, police said.

Bolton’s car “slowly drives passed Amerson” and “Amerson can be seen looking at the [car] as it drives away,” police said.

Less than a minute later, Bolton returned and Amerson walked toward the car “with his fists closed,” police said. A fight then began between the two men in the parking lot. Bolton then sped up and stopped abruptly after a short distance, dragging Amerson who “remained at the driver’s door window,” police said.

Amerson is then seen on video running across the parking lot and into Charleston Boulevard, police said. As Amerson ran across the center media, he tripped and fell down.

Bolton then appears to shoot Amerson in the back and Amerson fell down again. Bolton then got back into his car and left.

As part of their investigation, police spoke to a family member who said the two men have been “beefing,” but she did not know exactly what about.

Police located Bolton on Friday driving on Interstate 15 southbound heading toward the California border. He initially provided a fake California driver’s license in his brother’s name, police said.

Bolton would not say what led up to the shooting, only saying “information would come up at trial or may possibly be provided by members of his family.”

He told police “he did not wake up that morning with intentions to harm Amerson and what happened was ‘out of his control,’” police said.

Bolton was being held without bail.