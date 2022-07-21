LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a third man on murder charges Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman who was sitting in a car.

The incident happened on June 14 just east of Interstate 15. Steven Bower, 50; Troy Eatman, 54; and Travis Hennessy, 36; each had murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy murder charges filed against them in June.

Officers arrested Eatman on Tuesday outside of an apartment complex near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads, they said. Officers had already arrested Bower and Hennessy late last month.

The shooting victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked in a neighborhood near the intersection of I-15 and Flamingo Road when the men got into a confrontation with the driver, police said.

Officers learned the victim and her boyfriend had gone to a friend’s house. While at the home, the couple had their car boxed in with other vehicles.

The driver was able to go on the sidewalk to flee, but as he drove off, the men fired gunshots at the car, hitting the victim, police said.

Police suspect the incident may have been in retaliation for a fight where Bower had his jaw broken.

On Tuesday, Eatman got into a car at the apartment complex, stopped in the middle of the road and ran, officers said. While running, he tripped on a curb and hit his head on a wall, police said.

Eatman was being held without bail. Booking photos of the other two men were not released.