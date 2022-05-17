LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother is accused of driving drunk with her child and firing a gunshot into the air after a fight with a man in a densely populated neighborhood, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Tiffany Watts faces charges of discharging a gun or weapon where a person might be endangered, child abuse or neglect, and DUI, records showed.

Police said they responded to a call Friday for an illegal shooting in a residential area near Grand Teton Drive and Jones Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Responding officers spoke to a witness, who said a woman and a man had gotten into a fight before she heard the gunshot. Officers then attempted to locate a truck possibly involved, later finding it near the intersection of Bradley Road and Severance Lane, they said.

Police stopped the car, finding Watts and a child inside, they said.

“As officers cleared the vehicle, [an officer] observed in plain view a black Glock in a holster underneath the driver’s seat,” officers wrote in an arrest report.

The child told police Watts and another man got into a fight, which later prompted Watts to retrieve the gun from the car and fire a round into the air, police said.

Police also noted Watts had a “slight odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on her breath” at the time, they said.

A judge released Watts on her own recognizance without any bail on Saturday, records showed. The judge’s name was not listed in the record.

As part of her release agreement, Watts was ordered to “stay out of trouble.”