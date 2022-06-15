Christina Cobb faces two felony counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is facing statutory sexual seduction charges after police said she provided alcohol and marijuana to a teenage boy and sexually assaulted him, officers wrote in documents.

Christina Cobb, 39, faces two felony counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older. The statute involves an adult “18 years of age or older with a person who is 14 or 15 years of age and who is at least 4 years younger than the perpetrator.”

The age of consent in Nevada is 16.

Police described their initial response to the incident as a “child molest” call. In May, the victim, a teenager, said Cobb had provided him alcohol and “allowed him to sleep in her bed,” police wrote in an arrest report.

“[Cobb] provided alcohol for all his friends and they were all drinking together,” police said. Around 1 a.m. on a Sunday morning, the victim told police “Christina allowed him to sleep on her bed.”

While in Cobb’s room, the victim said, “they continued to take shots of [vodka].” The victim also told police Cobb would let him and his friends “drink alcohol and smoke marijuana,” police said.

The teenager also told police he suspected he had eight shots that night before he went to bed.

Officers arrested Cobb on June 13, records showed. She declined to answer investigators’ questions without an attorney present, police said.

In court Tuesday, Cobb posted bond but will be required to submit a DNA specimen. She was due to return to court July 13.