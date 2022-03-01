MESQUITE, Nev. — Police in Mesquite have arrested three men accused of stealing around a dozen catalytic converters.

Police made the arrests of Howard John Ferguson, 51, of Big Bear, Cal., Fernando Contreras, 38, of Las Vegas, and Robert Lee Hodges, 55, also of Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23.

The men were arrested during a traffic stop when an officer noticed several cut catalytic converters in the back seat of the vehicle, The officer also noted the driver and passenger’s hands were covered in grease and oil.

When officers searched the vehicle they found 16 catalytic converters, burglary tools, illegal drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine. Officers ended up finding another catalytic converter they tied to the three men. Police have since returned the catalytic converters to the people who reported them stolen.

Hodges, Contreras, and Ferguson each face 11 counts of felony burglary of a motor vehicle, 17 gross misdemeanor counts of injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three men are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.