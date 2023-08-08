Marcus Montez, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Demarkie Montez, 32, in North Las Vegas in May, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man who killed his stepfather when he was a teenager faces a new murder charge for allegedly killing his brother earlier this year, documents said.

Marcus Montez, 33, of Las Vegas, is accused of shooting and killing Demarkie Montez, 32, in North Las Vegas in May, documents said. Police arrested Marcus Montez on a warrant late last month, records showed. It was unclear Tuesday what led to the two-month delay.

On May 28 around 4:45 a.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Honey Vista Lane, documents said.

A witness told police Marcus Montez was at the house for a barbeque with several other family members and that he and his brother were arguing, documents said. Detectives also obtained video surveillance from a neighbor, which showed a car leaving “at a high rate of speed” after the shooting.

Demarkie Montez died from a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

In February 2007, Marcus Montez, then 17, shot and killed Eric Bennett when he fired a rifle into Bennett’s face, documents said. Marcus Montez was Bennett’s stepson.

After the murder, Marcus Montez’s attorney argued his client and his client’s mother had endured years of domestic abuse.

“Bennett had been drinking alcohol that night,” Marcus Montez’s attorney wrote in court documents about the 2007 murder. “Bennett demanded that Montez move out of the residence, and have him five seconds to do so. After five seconds passed, Bennett struck Montez in the face. Bennett then proceeded to choke Montez, picked him up, and threw him against a wall. Bennett then picked Montez up again, and threw him outside of the house. Montez returned to the front door with a gun, and during the encounter, Bennett was shot a single time and subsequently died.”

A judge later sentenced Marcus Montez to a maximum of 5 years in prison on a charge of voluntary manslaughter with the use of a deadly weapon, records showed.

For his latest charge, Marcus Montez remained at the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held without bail. He was due in court Aug. 15.