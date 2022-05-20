Incidents were not random, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man stabbed a woman 19 times in an incident Wednesday, Metro police said.

Joshua Pouncey, 30, faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault and other charges.

Police said they were called to an apartment near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive in the southwest valley for a report of a stabbing.

Police said Pouncey became upset after a person called officers, saying he had punched several holes in a wall. The person also said Pouncey had hit him and possibly bit him in the back of the head, police said.

Pouncey later returned to the apartment, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed a woman several times, police said. During the alleged attack, the victim screamed “He’s trying to kill me,” police said.

A neighbor was able to help the stabbing victim before EMTs arrived, police said. Officers said audio of the alleged attack was recorded in a 911 call.

Pouncey and the victims in the incident know each other, police said, and the incident was not random.

Police later found two 8-to-10-inch blades outside, they said.

A judge, whose name was not included in court records, set bail at $750,000. Pouncey remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.