LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of killing his mother last month stabbed her nearly 70 times, investigators said.

Pablo Bonilla, 34, is accused of killing Paula Prado, 74, inside an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, on Sept. 14.

Bonilla surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained said.

A grand jury indicted Bonilla on a murder charge last week.

Pablo Bonilla, 34, is accused of killing his 74-year-old mother inside an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. (LVMPD/KLAS)

During the grand jury hearing, a Metro police detective told the panel that Prado had 68 stab wounds. Prado was stabbed “all over her body,” the detective said, including on her face.

Prado also had defensive wounds to her hands, the detective said. Police believe she had attempted to pry the weapon away from her son.

Bonilla previously served prison time on charges of coercion, possession of a short-barreled firearm, use of a deadly weapon and attempted burglary, records showed. Booking records indicate he was taken into custody at least 12 times, though some arrests were for skipping court.

Prior booking photos for Pablo Bonilla. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Records showed Bonilla’s most-recent prison sentence was on a charge of attempted burglary. Department of Corrections records showed Bonilla began his sentence in July 2020. A spokesperson confirmed the sentence ended in March, less than six months from the date of September’s murder.

Police said Bonilla was “very uncooperative” following his murder arrest and was “banging his weapon on the window” at the Clark County jail.

Bonilla remained in custody at the jail Monday where he was being held without bail.