LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas with prior felony convictions was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of six firearms.

Alfonzo Lee Womack, 30, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum.

According to court documents, Womack pleaded guilty to felony possession of firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun back in August. The firearms included a machine gun, a short-barreled rifle, and unserialized personally made firearms, often referred to as “ghost guns.”

Womack committed these crimes while on probation, just four months following his most recent felony conviction, court documents revealed. By law, Womack is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to his convictions, which included two separate convictions for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, corporal injury on spouse or inhabitant, and evading a police officer.