LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas man was sentenced to prison for attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

Mario Demarlo Alston, 44, pleaded guilty in June of 2022 to charges of coercion and enticement, according to court documents. On May. 3, 2020, Alston was communicating with someone online, he believed was 15 years old. During their message exchange, he attempted to coordinate a meeting with the person for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity for money, court documents revealed.

Alston was arrested by law enforcement at the meeting place.

Court documents also revealed that in 2017, Alston was under investigation for soliciting a 13-year-old for sex, and then sexually assaulting the minor. He pleaded guilty to Nevada state charges, however, he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing, which resulted in a bench warrant being issued.

The bench warrant was active at the time of his latest arrest.

Alston has been sentenced to 87 months of prison time, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.