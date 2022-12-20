LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing six armed robberies of gas station convenience stores.

Jonathan Nagel, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon.

Nagel pleaded guilty in September to six counts of interference of commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of failure to appear.

According to court documents, from Jan. 21, 2021, to Aug. 18, 2021, Nagel committed six robberies of businesses in both Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. In each case, he pretended to be a customer before pulling a firearm on the owners and demanding money.

Nagel was arrested in August of 2021 and admitted to planning a seventh robbery that day. According to documents, he was initially released on pretrial supervision. However, during that time, he cut off his GPS monitor and absconded from his supervision.

He was arrested in Arizona later that month.