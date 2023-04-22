LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death and then turning the knife onto himself before calling 911, an arrest report said.

Shiva Gummi, 33, of Las Vegas is facing an open murder charge, records showed.

On April 15 around 8:15 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a 911 call from Gummi at his home in the 1300 block of Torington Drive near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drives. Gummi told the operator that he needed medical assistance because he stabbed himself “everywhere.” He also said that he was locked in a bedroom and could not get up, the report said.

Gummi told the operator that he was home with his wife Gwendoline Amarsla and another family member. He said that the stabbing occurred “five hours ago,” and stated “I want to die but I’m not dying,” police said.

When the 911 operator asked Gummi where his wife was he said “Next to me.” The operator then asked if she was able to help him control the bleeding and Gummi said “She’s dead.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they went to the master bedroom and found that the door was locked. Once they made their way in, officers found Gummi and Amarsla lying on a mattress on the floor covered in blankets, the report said.

A bloody kitchen knife was discovered on the floor next to where Gummi was lying. Police said that the knife had a bent blade and matched a set of knives found in the kitchen knife block, which had one missing.

Police said that Gummi has multiple stab wounds to his throat, abdomen, thighs, and arms that appeared to be self-inflicted. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center where he underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Amarsla had multiple stab wounds to her arms, abdomen, and throat and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that Amarsla returned home the night prior around 9 p.m. after dinner with co-workers. Gummi was also out with friends and got home around 11 p.m., after which they went to bed, the report said.

The family member told police that they were unaware of any domestic abuse between Gummi and Amarsla, however, they were aware that Gummi was upset with his wife after she spent the night at a friend’s house who was intoxicated after a night out, police said.

Gummi was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.