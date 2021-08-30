Deputies shoot, kill Las Vegas man after he jumps from van with replica gun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sheriff’s deputy who had been on the job for eight months was involved in an officer-involved shooting of a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, Nye County Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video released Monday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nye County deputies received a call about an altercation involving Ingmar Von Strandberg in Tonopah, Boruchowitz said.

An Esmeralda County sheriff’s deputy later found a van matching the one Strandberg was said to be driving on U.S. 95. The vehicle was parked on the side of the road. The Esmeralda County deputy attempted to negotiate with Strandberg until help arrived.

Nye County sheriff’s deputy Jonathan Justice arrived and minutes later, Strandberg jumped from the passenger side of the vehicle holding what looked like a gun, Boruchowitz said. Investigators later determined the gun was a replica pellet gun.

“During the negotiations, Strandberg advised deputies that they were going to have to kill him and stated that he was going to come out with a gun,” Boruchowitz said.

Justice was wearing a department-issued body camera, but the battery failed. The shooting however was captured on his dash cam.

Justice and the other deputy returned fire. Strandberg hit the ground and sat up when the deputies shot at him again. In all, Justice fired 13 rounds at Strandberg.

Ingmar Von Strandberg (KLAS)

Strandberg was pronounced dead on scene. Boruchowitz said the 30-year-old had no prior criminal history.

Justice was placed on paid leave. The status or name of the Esmeralda deputy was unknown.

The incident marks Nye County’s first officer-involved shooting of 2021.