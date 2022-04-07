LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of threatening a 15-year-old and holding him in a car until police arrived because he suspected the teen stole his package, officers said.

Rafael Burgarin, 29, faces a charge of false imprisonment with the use of a deadly weapon, records showed.

According to police, Burgarin had called dispatchers, saying a young person had stolen some of his property. The caller said a neighbor had taken a photo of the young person and that that person was in their custody.

When police arrived at the apartment on Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, they said a group of people, including Burgarin, were surrounding a minivan. Burgarin pointed to a young person, saying “he stole his package and that he had proof, showing a photo,” police wrote in an arrest report.

Rafael Burgarin (LVMPD/KLAS)

While speaking to witnesses, someone told police Burgarin had pulled a gun on the alleged package thief, police said.

Burgarin later told detectives “he was tired of his packages being stolen,” police wrote in the report. “Burgarin stated he received a notification his package was delivered. While looking for his package Burgarin was notified by his neighbor his package was stolen and he had a picture of who stole it.”

Burgarin then found a young person who was in the parking lot and told him to help him find the alleged thief, police said.

According to a witness, Burgarin led the young person toward his minivan and took out his gun, at one point asking, “Where’s my package?” The young person reportedly told Burgarin he had the wrong person.

There was no indication in the report that police found the thief.