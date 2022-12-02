LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.

Joseph Kennard, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Rachel Lewis at an address near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, documents said. Lewis died from several gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Lewis is described in documents as Kennard’s girlfriend’s sister.

Lewis was taken to the hospital following the Monday afternoon shooting, but died from her injuries Tuesday evening, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Kennard on Monday on what were then gun-related charges, records showed. The charges were upgraded to murder following Lewis’ death on Tuesday, documents said.

Kennard reportedly told investigators he shot Lewis “on accident.” Witnesses told police Lewis and another woman were fighting outside near Kennard’s car before the shooting.

While speaking with officers, Kennard said he and his girlfriend had an argument that morning about marijuana.

A judge ordered Kennard held without bail Wednesday.