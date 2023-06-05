LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old Las Vegas man faces a charge of bestiality for allegedly sexually assaulting a dog, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Miguel Deniz on Wednesday, May 31, records showed.

The day before, a person called police from an apartment near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards, saying they had witnessed Deniz kissing a two-year-old Pug, documents said.

Deniz allegedly was rubbing the dog’s genitals and kissing the animal, the witness told police.

“[A witness] stated that in the past, he had kissed [the dog] in the mouth with his tongue,” police wrote in a report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday. “[The witness] has warned Miguel not to kiss the dog like that as he could get an infection or disease… [The witness] also would observe Miguel slap the dog on the butt and fondle [the dog’s] testicles on a regular basis, which she believed was about once or twice a week.”

A witness also told police another dog that lived in the home “would not allow Miguel around.” documents said.

When officers asked Deniz about the alleged incidents, he said, “he did not want to incriminate himself,” documents said.

The Animal Foundation checked the dog, finding it had no signs of trauma, police said.

Police noted Deniz had an outstanding warrant for a February DUI charge, documents said. Deniz pleaded no contest to the charge on June 1, records showed.

Judge Rebecca Saxe did not set bail on the bestiality charge, documents said. Deniz was due to return to court Thursday. A booking photo was unavailable Monday.