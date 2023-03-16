LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his wife reportedly cut off pieces of her hair and injured her with nail clippers before police found her body, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Saturday, March, 11, in the 9100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Pebble Road for a death. Officers determined the death “did not appear natural” and informed homicide detectives, police said.

Police identified the woman as Latonia Clark, Anthony Clark’s wife of 15 years, documents said.

Anthony Clark, 39, initially told police Latonia Clark was out all day and “came home all bloody” around 7 p.m. the night before, documents said. Anthony Clark told police he went to check on his wife the next morning, finding her “on the ground” and “not moving.”

A family member told police they came home, hearing fighting in Latonia Clark’s room and “loud stomping noises,” police said. After hearing the noises, the family member said they saw Anthony Clark leave the bedroom and close the door.

Another family member told police they heard Anthony Clark and Latonia Clark arguing early in the morning of March 11, documents said. A witness also told police they “heard Taser sounds coming from the bedroom.”

Detectives later found a trash bag, containing human hair. They also located sweatpants covered in blood stains, officers said.

Investigators noted Latonia Clark was found “in a defensive posture” with parts of her head shaved, they said.

“There also were numerous cuts and bruises,” police said. “It appeared as though some of her injuries were caused by some nail clippers. She also had cuts and bruising to her face. It appeared as though someone had beat her, causing damage to her face.”

Latonia’s Clark cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Anthony Clark allegedly told police that he “believed he was being set up through his electronic devices,” officers said. Clark was arrested and taken to CCDC where he was booked for open murder. Clark was being held without bail due to the murder charge.

Clark faces two additional charges of child abuse or neglect, records showed.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).