Man was charged in earlier incident in February, released on own recognizance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of meeting a girl he thought was 15 as part of an undercover investigation reportedly told the decoy she did not look like the host of “To Catch a Predator,” a television show where police arrest men as part of sex stings.

Police said Armon Hall, 22, was found with birth control and lubrication during his arrest on May 23.

Police said Hall had texted with an undercover Las Vegas Metro police officer who pretended to be a 15-year-old girl through an online advertisement.

Hall agreed to meet the 15-year-old girl at a location, which was redacted in his arrest report. A decoy opened the door at the location and Hall paid her $100, police said. Hall then followed the decoy into a room.

“Once the buyer was in the room, he stated that the decoy did not look like Chris Hanson,” police wrote in court documents. Hansen is the host of “To Catch a Predator.” The report spells Hansen’s name incorrectly.

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Co-Anchor Meredith Vieira interviews Correspondent Chris Hansen of NBC News’ “To Catch A Predator” about keeping your children safe online on NBC News’ “Today” on March 14, 2007 (Photo by Lisa Berg/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The decoy then left the room and two officers walked in and arrested Hall on charges of soliciting a child for prostitution and luring a child for sexual acts.

Hall was arrested on Feb. 5 on the same charges, police said. Judge Amy Ferreira did not set bail in that case, ordering Hall to check in regularly via telephone and to undercover “intensive supervision.”

In this new case, Judge Elana Lee Graham ordered Hall to be held without bail due to the preceding case. In a hearing last week, Judge Harmony Letizia set bail at $20,000 and ordered Hall not to have any communication with minors if he were to make bail.

As of Monday, Hall remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He is due in court on June 21.