LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Matthew DeSavio, 33, faces a charge of making threats of conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, a person reported a “disturbing Facebook post” to police where DeSavio reportedly threatened a shooting similar to the 1 October massacre, police said.

“Something big is about to hit the Vegas Strip. #October1stwasjustapreview! Let’s [expletive] [expletive] up before I literally #blowup Paradise NV,” the Facebook post reportedly said, according to police. The Las Vegas Strip is in the unincorporated community of Paradise, Nevada.

Police said the report came from a medical facility where staff were familiar with DeSavio’s behavior, they said.

Officers made contact with DeSavio, who agreed to meet them at a fast-food restaurant on Blue Diamond Road near Durango Drive, police said. While speaking to DeSavio, police said the man “stated he wanted to drive his vehicle into the Mandalay Bay.”

The Mandalay Bay is where Stephen Paddock was positioned when he shot and killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017. Two people later died from injuries they suffered that night, bringing the death toll to 60. Hundreds more were injured in the shooting.

While being taken into custody, DeSavio reportedly told police he was comedian Pete Davidson, officers said. DeSavio also reportedly told officers he had been driving recklessly at one point to be arrested.

DeSavio later told police he wanted to dive into the Bellagio Fountains and then “started talking about the Henry Ruggs incident,” police said. The former Raider is accused of driving his Corvette 156 mph and crashing into a 23-year-old woman’s car, causing a fiery crash that killed her and her dog in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2021.

“Even though DeSavio stated he made the comments to get officers’ attention, he also admitted he understood the comments would alarm others,” police wrote in an arrest report.

DeSavio was being held without bail as of Tuesday. He was due in court Thursday.