LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Las Vegas gas station allegedly told police he shot the victim because he was in fear for his life after trying to sell the victim a phone, an arrest report said.

Police took Arion Harvey-Hawthorn, 21, into custody on Oct. 17, more than a month after the killing, when he was pulled over for speeding.

Harvey-Hawthorne is facing a murder charge related to the death of Defrim Hoxha, 31, who was shot on Sept. 3 in the gas station’s parking lot near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street.

Surveillance video taken from cameras outside of the gas station contradicted Hawthorne’s statement to police, showing both men’s cars pulling into the parking lot and greeting each other before Harvey-Hawthorne gave Hoxha a phone and took it back, the report said.

Both men appeared to get back into their cars before Harvey-Hawthorne walked over to Hoxha’s car, extended his right arm into an open passenger window, and fired a shot into the vehicle, the report said.

A records check later revealed that the Dodge Charger Harvey-Hawthorne was driving had been involved in a road rage incident on March 19 when the driver, matching Hawthorne’s description, threatened to shoot and kill another driver, the report said.

Harvey-Hawthorne had also been stopped by police in April, where officers observed 40 iPhones inside the car he was driving, the report said.

On Oct. 16, police observed a Dodge Charger going 57 mph in a 35-mph zone and pulled over the driver, identified as Harvey-Hawthorne. Officers noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” and saw an open bottle of beer in the car, the report said.

When it became apparent the vehicle was involved in a homicide, detectives arrived with a search warrant and found a handgun in the car, the report said. Harvey-Hawthorne, who had given police a different name, was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he remained Wednesday. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Oct. 20.