LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces child abuse charges after he allegedly shot a gun into a bedroom wall, hitting and severely injuring a child in the next apartment, according to an arrest report.

Arreion Willoughby faces charges two felony charges of child abuse and neglect.

Arreion Willoughby (LVMPD)

On Nov. 20 around 4:02 p.m., officers responded to an unknown trouble at an apartment in the 1200 block of South Torrey Pines Drive. When officers arrived, they found a mother yelling for help for her daughter, the report said.

When officers went into the bathroom of the apartment, they found a small child unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood. Initially, it was believed that she fell off the toilet and hit her head.

The child was taken to a local hospital where it was discovered that she had a gunshot wound to her right shoulder blade. According to the arrest report, the bullet traveled through her back, hitting her spine and severing her spinal cord. The bullet then lodged in the left side of her neck. Her condition is unknown at this time.

At the apartment, police found a bullet hole in the bathroom where the girl was found. The wall where the bullet hole was found was attached to a neighboring apartment, police said.

When officers initially went to the neighboring apartment, no one was home however, they found a bullet hole in one of the bedrooms.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the neighboring apartment and later took Willoughby into custody.

Through the warrant, officers obtained surveillance footage that showed four children in the apartment and Willoughby walking around. In the video, Willoughby was seen standing in front of a bed, appearing to be holding and pointing something. He was seen facing and walking toward the area of the bedroom where the bullet hole was found, according to police.

A loud bang was then heard and his body visibly flinched, stepped back and away from the area. Children were then seen peaking out of their bedroom to investigate the loud noise, the report said.

Officers interviewed the woman that the apartment was listed under and she said that Willoughby had lived with her for the past several months. She said that there were no firearms in the apartment and that Willoughby was a convicted felon so he did not own one, police said.

She mentioned that her brother previously lived with her and had a firearm, but took it with him when he moved out.

In an interview with the brother, he said that he bought a gun for his sister as a surprise Christmas gift. He said he hid it in a box in the bedroom closet and that Willoughby knew about the gun because he went with him to buy it, the report said.

His sister had no knowledge that the gun was in the apartment, police said.

One of the children who was in the apartment reported hearing a loud pop while sleeping but thought it was a frozen burrito in the microwave. She then heard someone banging on the front door, according to police.

Willoughby answered the door and a teenager started yelling that the neighbor needed help. Willoughby and the daughter went next door and saw the girl on the floor surrounded by blood, police said.

Shortly after, Willoughby brought the children to his mother’s home

Willoughby told police that he did not shoot the girl and that “Nothing happened, I don’t even own a firearm,” the report said.

Willoughby was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center on seven counts of child neglect and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.