LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy in the head after a Halloween party, according to an arrest report.

Amari Warren, 20, of Las Vegas faces charges of open murder, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Amari Warren arrested in connection to a homicide investigation (LVMPD)

On Oct. 20 around 10:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a home near West Grand Teton Drive. There were also reports of a teenager, later identified as 17-year-old Khairy Turner, who was shot in the head and lying in the street.

When officers arrived, they found Turner and he was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brain dead. About nine days later, on Oct. 29, Turner succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, the report said.

Through the investigation, police learned that there was a Halloween party at the house prior to the shooting. Turner attended the party and while he was there, Turner was involved in a fistfight with a man in the backyard. During the fight, the man pulled out a gun and started to point it, causing people to leave the party, including Turner, police said.

Surveillance footage showed that after the fight, Turner and his friends got into his car which was parked on the street. As Turner reversed his car to leave, he accidentally hit a BMW sedan that was parked behind him, the report said.

The driver of the BMW was standing near the car along with several other people. The driver of the BMW and the other men rushed toward Turner’s car and yelled, “Yo hey [expletive], what the [expletive],” according to the report.

The men then opened the driver’s door and beat Turner. Surveillance footage showed that Turner then drove away and the driver of the BMW could be seen taking a “firing stance” and took three shots toward Turner’s vehicle, police said.

The suspect then got into his BMW and drove toward the entrance/exit gates of the neighborhood.

The suspect was able to get to the gates before Turner, due to taking a different route through the neighborhood. The suspect then parked near the exit gate and stood outside holding a handgun, police said.

As Turner’s car approached the exit gate and passed the suspect, the suspect fired toward his car and left the scene, the report said.

Turner’s car continued driving eastbound on Grand Teton at a slower rate of speed before a witness saw Turner get pushed out of the car before leaving the scene, according to police.

A witness in Turner’s car told police that Turner was not hit when leaving the house and when they got to the exit gate, the suspect fired into the car and Turner’s head slumped over and his hand fell from the wheel. The car then began to roll toward a wall and the passenger grabbed the steering wheel before pushing him out of the car, the report said.

Police were able to connect the BMW to Warren and found through a Facebook post that he totaled the BMW on Oct. 29. A picture Warren uploaded showed the totaled car with no license plate. A picture of the BMW also showed that the rear wheel had been replaced and that the car was involved in a front-end collision, police said.

On Dec. 5 around 10 a.m., Warren was taken into custody. During an interview, Warren admitted to previously owning a BMW that was totaled.

When asked about the Oct. 20 shooting, Warren said “Seen what happened,” and “attempted to imply someone else was responsible for the murder,” according to the arrest report.

When detectives executed a search warrant of Warren’s home, they found a shirt and shorts that matched what the suspect was wearing the night of the shooting, police said.

Warren was later taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he said, “I [expletive] up.”

Warren is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.