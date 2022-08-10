LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after allegedly running from the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday.

Police said James Frasco struck a pedestrian at around 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Arville Street before driving away.

According to his arrest report, he was driving east on West Flamingo passing the intersection with Arville as the pedestrian was walking outside a marked crosswalk across all lanes of Flamingo.

The pedestrian, identified as Emanuel Alonzo-Manuel, allegedly crossed the path of Frasco’s truck and was hit and projected forward. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Frasco drove away from the scene and was last seen turning into an apartment complex near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

When police were let into an apartment they believed Frasco had walked into, they found him hiding in a bathtub, according to the report.

He was then arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death.

The crash was one of several on Tuesday morning in which a pedestrian was hit or killed. Two other pedestrians were also killed in different crashes that morning, and one was critically injured.