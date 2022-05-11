LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man drugged a child he met on Snapchat and raped her at least twice, police wrote in court documents.

George Duran, 25, faces charges of sexual assault against a child under 14 and luring a child to engage in sex, court records said.

Police said they began investigating Duran in June 2021. The child, whose age was not released, told police she had met a man named “Jay” on Snapchat and agreed to meet him at a park. She said “Jay,” later identified as Duran, offered her a pill to relax her, which she ingested.

“[The child] began to feel sleepy, so Jay told her to go into the back seat of the vehicle,” police wrote in Duran’s arrest report. “[The child] vaguely remembered Jay telling her to ‘turn around’ at some point in the backseat of the car. [The child] then regained consciousness around four o’clock in the morning and walked home. She awoke later in her bedroom with no memory of how she got there.”

The child then agreed to meet with Duran a second time “to ‘catch him in the act,’” police said. Police said she was “forcibly grabbed” in the assault and was able to get Duran’s license plate.

Police later reviewed Duran’s Snapchat account, finding “hundreds of message threads” from users who identified as young girls between 13 and 18 years old, police said.

When speaking with police, Duran said the sex was consensual.

Judge Diana Sullivan set Duran’s bail at $250,000. He was due back in court on May 25.