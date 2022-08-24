LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking a CCSD bus driver told police he hit and kicked the driver because he had grabbed his arm, an arrest report said.

Otis Tanner, 46, is facing several charges after police said he got into an argument with the driver before a physical fight started.

The bus driver told police the fight on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18 happened because the day before, he had refused to transport Tanner’s daughter because she was not on a student list to be transported from a certain location to another stop.

The driver told police that after the last student got onto the bus that morning, Tanner walked on the bus and the driver told him twice to get off. He said Tanner responded with “make me, make me,” before hitting the driver in the face several times, according to the report.

The driver then fell toward the exit door before Tanner kicked him onto the ground outside while hitting him. The driver was able to make it back onto a bus and grabbed a tire iron, the report said.

Tanner allegedly told the driver that he was now “a mark” and that Tanner would “be watching for him,” police wrote.

Tanner left the scene shortly after the fight.

Video of the incident showed the bus driver telling Tanner to “get off the f—ing bus,” before grabbing Tanner’s arm, after which Tanner hit him in the face, police wrote.

The following day, Tanner was arrested during a traffic stop at around 9:30 a.m.

Once he was in custody, he admitted to police that he hit the driver multiple times, kicked him off the bus, followed him outside, and continued to hit him. He said he felt assaulted when the driver grabbed his arm and tried to move him, according to the report.

“He kept antagonizing me and provoking me,” Tanner told 8 News Now the week after the incident. “While we were off the bus, he retreated to the bus and grabbed a weapon and proceeded to come back after telling me he was going to bust my head, and then he came after me.”

Tanner was arrested on the following charges:

Burglary

Battery on a protected person

Child abuse, neglect, or endangerment

Disturbance of school; assaulting a school employee

Threatening to cause bodily harm to a school employee

Offense in public conveyance

He has since been released on bail.