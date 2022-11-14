Guillermo Carrillo, 41, faces an open murder charge in the death Eric Enriquez, records showed. Las Vegas Metro police arrested him Saturday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing another man last month was granted parole last year and taken into custody over the weekend, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicated Monday.

Guillermo Carrillo, 41, faces an open murder charge in the death Eric Enriquez, records showed. Las Vegas Metro police arrested him Saturday.

Enriquez was at a home in the 1800 block of Pacific Street when Carrillo arrived and confronted him about an ongoing property dispute, documents indicated. Carrillo then stabbed Enriquez before running off, police said.

Carrillo most recently served prison time on a charge of conspiring to commit robbery, Nevada Department of Corrections showed. A judge sentenced him to 24-72 months in prison.

The Nevada Parole Board granted Carrillo parole in November 2021. His sentence expired in June.

Carrillo was being held without bail and was due in court Tuesday.