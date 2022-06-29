Jose Lopez, 70, faces several counts of stalking and the unlawful use of an emergency phone number, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after police said he repeatedly called 911, claiming his neighbor was murdering and abusing children.

Jose Lopez, 70, faces several counts of stalking and the unlawful use of an emergency phone number, records showed.

On Monday, Metro police officers arrested Lopez as part of a stakeout outside of his home near Stewart Avenue and Sloan Lane in the far east valley, they said. While attempting to arrest Lopez, the man reportedly fell to the ground and tried to bite one of the officers.

According to a witness, Lopez “kept yelling that he was being kidnapped by [a] cartel,” as police took him into custody, an arrest report said.

Police described several incidents where Lopez falsely accused his neighbor of heinous crimes, the report said. Over the past three-and-a-half years, police have named Lopez as a suspect where he represented false claims in 25 calls for service, they said.

Previous records show police had previously arrested Lopez three times for stalking and 14 times for calling 911.

“The countless hours spent investigating Jose’s false claims limit the LVMPD resources in the northeast area thus placing the public at a greater risk of criminal activity,” police said.

Lopez called police nine times since late April, police said.

On April 26, Lopez reportedly called police, saying his neighbor was beating a young person with a stick, the report said.

On May 11, Lopez is accused of calling police, saying “he could hear juveniles crying for help and the kids are possibly being hit by their parents,” the report said.

On May 12, Lopez called police, saying his neighbor had kidnapped their children, the report said.

On May 16, Lopez called police, saying his neighbor had “killed several children,” the report said.

On May 17, Lopez called police, reporting several murders of both adults and children, the report said.

On May 19, Lopez called police, saying “his neighbor [was] experimenting on his children,” the report said.

On May 21, Lopez called police, saying someone was going to kill him, police said.

On May 25, Lopez called police, saying he saw “his neighbor torture his juvenile and hang him from the ceiling,” the report said.

On May 27, Lopez called police, saying his neighbor had kidnapped a child, the report said.

On May 29, Lopez again called police, reporting a smuggling operation at his neighbor’s house, the report said.

On May 30, Lopez called police, saying his neighbor was trafficking young people and cutting their fingers off.

Because Lopez was a known 311 and 911 offender, while police responded to each call, they write they did not take his allegations seriously following their initial response due to their conversations with both Lopez and neighbors.

Lopez was due in court Tuesday, but did not attend due to a medical issue, records showed. He was being held on $22,000 bail.