LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man convicted of murdering three men on Labor Day in 2021 will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Tristan Tidwell, 37, took a plea agreement in January where he accepted guilt, with the stipulation that he is mentally ill.

The murders all happened in neighborhoods in North Las Vegas east of Interstate 15 from Lake Mead Boulevard to just north of Cheyenne Avenue.

Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Tidwell on Friday to three life sentences without the possibility of parole, court records said.

Tidwell killed Jorge Godoy-Lua, Oliver Hillman and Michael Myers, records showed. Tidwell told North Las Vegas police he had to “terminate” things “without a home,” according to police records.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors had agreed not to seek the death penalty. Tidwell had agreed to serve the three life sentences without the possibility of parole, documents said.

In Nevada, a defendant can plead not guilty; guilty; guilty but mentally ill; or nolo contendere, meaning they accept prosecutors have enough evidence to convince a jury to convict them but they do not admit guilt.