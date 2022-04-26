LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A food delivery driver suspected of driving under the influence hit a child on a bike in her third DUI offense in recent years, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ashley Davis on Saturday afternoon on charges of DUI – third offense, operating a vehicle with expired registration and driving with a suspended license.

Officers said Davis was driving in a residential neighborhood and working as a delivery driver when she collided with a child on a bike. Police did not name the neighborhood, only saying it was off Cactus Avenue.

Davis told police that “a child riding on a bike” came into the road from a driveway and she was unable to stop, an arrest report said.

The child was thrown onto the car’s hood, and he hit his head on the windshield, police said. The child’s age was not released.

The child was taken to UMC with “moderate injuries,” police said.

Judge Amy Ferreira released Davis on her own recognizance, ordering her to undergo drug monitoring while awaiting her next court appearance in May.