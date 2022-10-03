FILE — Bags of Fentanyl pills recently recovered by Drug Enforcement Administration Agents in San Diego. (Elliott Macias/KSWB San Diego)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces drug trafficking charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.

Emmanuel Montes faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, records showed.

In July, Drug Enforcement Administration agents learned Montes “was responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills” in Las Vegas, court documents said.

On July 28, an undercover investigator purchased several ounces of methamphetamine and 100 fentanyl pills from Montes in a casino parking lot near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, documents said.

On Aug. 11, an undercover investigator purchased several more ounces of methamphetamine and 200 fentanyl pills from Montes, documents said.

On Sept. 1, the undercover investigator purchased several more ounces of methamphetamine and 1,000 fentanyl pills, documents said.

A federal judge issued a search warrant for Montes’ home and vehicle on Sept. 21, documents said. Investigators found several firearms and “various plastic bags [and] packaging” around containers hidden in a laundry room and behind a toilet, they said.

A judge ordered Montes detained pending trial.

