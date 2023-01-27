LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pediatric dentist who had offices in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas is facing prison time for failing to pay payroll taxes withheld from his employees to the IRS.

Timothy Wilson, who was a Nevada-licensed dentist, pleaded guilty Thursday. He owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry and was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to his employees.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wilson withheld the taxes but never paid the IRS and caused a tax loss of $289,654 from 2011 through 2014.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2023, and faces up to five years in prison as well as supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.