LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A couple faces animal abuse charges for allegedly leaving three puppies inside an apartment for a full day without any food or water, documents said.

Ines Flores and Erick Lorenzo each face animal abuse charges, records showed Friday.

On Monday, May 1, officers responded to a call involving possible animal abuse at an apartment near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, police said.

Officers observed a man, later identified as Lorenzo, walk out of the apartment toward a dumpster with a kennel, police said.

While speaking with officers, Flores came outside, police said. Officers asked the couple where they were on Saturday, April 29. The couple replied they were at work all day, but fed the three puppies around 8 a.m. that day, documents said.

Police then searched the home, smelling “an extreme odor coming from the residence,” police said.

In a follow-up interview, “[Flores] stated in excited utterance that she and Erick did not have time to care for the three puppies,” documents said. The puppies’ breed and exact ages were not indicated in the report.

The condition of the puppies was unknown as of Friday. Both Flores and Lorenzo paid bond and were due in court in June.