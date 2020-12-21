Las Vegas city marshals seek help identifying suspects in copper wire thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas deputy city marshals are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects in connection with several copper wire thefts between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12.

Marshals says wires were stolen from numerous city street lights throughout the valley. Damages from these incidents amount to approximately $56,000, according to officials.

Anyone with information could lead to the identification of a suspect is asked to contact the city of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals’ Tip Line at 702.229.3223.