NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a man convicted of vehicular manslaughter to 90 days in jail after he drove almost double the speed limit, killing a 22-year-old woman — but records show he will serve two-thirds of that sentence.

Brandon Iglesias 18, accepted a plea deal in December to the reduced misdemeanor charge. North Las Vegas police initially charged Iglesias with reckless driving and reckless driving resulting in death, which is a felony.

Jail records show Iglesias will be released on April 26, meaning he will serve 62 days.

Iglesias was driving 63 mph in a 35-mph zone near the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street on July 4 before the crash that killed Brooklyn Fellure.

He was driving westbound into the intersection and had the right of way, according to an arrest report. However, Iglesias forfeited his right of way when evidence showed his “minimum speed after impact was almost double the posted speed limit,” the report said.

Fellure, who was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit, died at the hospital. The driver survived.

Nevada’s vehicular manslaughter law defines the crime as “through an act or omission that constitutes simple negligence.”

Iglesias’ plea deal meant he could have served up to six months, a $1,000 fine or both. Sentencing is up to the judge’s discretion. In addition to the jail term, Iglesias will have to perform 200 hours of community service.