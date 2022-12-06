LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has found a Las Vegas man accused of a once-cold case murder and rape incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Christy Craig issued her order of commitment on Friday, records showed.

Paul Nuttall, 64, was 21 years old at the time of Sandra DiFelice’s death in 1980, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported in October. DNA found under DiFelice’s fingernails matched a sample detectives took from Nuttall.

Paul Nuttall is accused of beating, raping, and killing a woman in a 1980 cold case. (KLAS)

Homicide detectives determined that DiFelice was beaten, raped and murdered in her bedroom. Her 3-year-old daughter was not home at the time.

Police suspect the man accused of raping and murdering a woman in a recently solved cold case may have sexually assaulted other women over the past decades.

Las Vegas Metro police suspect the man accused of raping and murdering a woman in a recently solved cold case may have sexually assaulted other women over the past decades. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Nuttall was scheduled to be transferred to the Lakes Crossing center, a maximum security psychiatric facility, pending his next court hearing.

Anyone with information about Nuttall is asked to call detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.