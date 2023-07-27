Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever setting foot in Las Vegas city limits. (Getty (Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two inmates are accused of engaging in a sex act inside a van on the Las Vegas Strip while awaiting transport to the Clark County jail, documents said.

The men were inside the Las Vegas Metro police transport van parked outside of the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Friday, July 21, when an officer “observed what appeared to be two inmates engaged in a sex act,” police said.

One of the inmates told police he met the other inmate in the back of the van and “he liked him,” police said.

Two other inmates were in the van at the time, police said. One of the inmates “looked away” as one of the inmates performed the sex act on the other man.

Both inmates face charges of sex conduct by a prison with a person other than a prison employee, contractor or volunteer, a felony, records show. The District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the men on the initial charges that brought them into police custody, records showed. One was arrested on a trespass charge, the other on a burglary charge.

A judge released both men during their initial court appearances without setting bail.