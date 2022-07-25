LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called 911 on Sunday morning, telling a dispatcher he was in the process of “killing three people,” an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police said.

Richard Patterson, 51, faces three attempted murder charges in connection with the incident near Pennwood Avenue and Decatur Boulevard near Chinatown.

Patterson called 911 around 11:30 a.m., saying “I’m killing three people,” documents said. When officers arrived at the home, they found several victims with stab wounds, they said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Police could not speak with the victims as the trio was rushed into surgery, officers said. Their conditions were unknown as of Monday afternoon.

Police said they recovered a knife from the home, officers said. No other information was provided.

A judge set Patterson’s bail at $300,000.