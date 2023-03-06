Angel Valdez Quevedo, 60, faces charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, records said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Couple visiting man from Florida wake up to slashing, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man slashed two houseguests with a machete in an alleged jealous rage in what police called an attempted double murder, documents said.

Angel Valdez Quevedo, 60, faces charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, records said.

On Feb. 26, police said they were called to a home near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard for a report of two people who had been attacked with a machete, police said.

The caller identified the suspect as Valdez Quevedo, police said.

The victims, a couple visiting from Florida, said they were staying with Valdez Quevedo at his home. They said they woke up in the middle of the night to Valdez Quevedo allegedly swinging a machete at them, stabbing them and saying, “I’m sorry, I’m just jealous of you,” according to police.

One victim told police they had known Valdez Quevedo for several years, police said. She said she fell asleep and declined an invitation from Valdez Quevedo to go to Fremont Street that night.

The victim told police she believed Valdez Quevedo was angry “because she refused to go to Fremont Street and because he is jealous,” officers said.

Other witnesses told police they did not witness the incident but woke up to the screaming, documents said.

Police later searched the home, finding an 18-inch-long machete and a butcher knife, they said. Police later found Valdez Quevedo walking in the neighborhood.

Investigators noted Valdez Quevedo is a convicted sex offender.

Valdez Quevedo refused to be transported to court during his initial appearance Monday. He remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon. He was being held without bail.