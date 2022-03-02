LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A passenger is accused of pointing a gun at a driver and possibly pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip in an SUV police described as driving erratically, the 8 News Now I-Team has learned.

Las Vegas Metro police said they were called to Las Vegas Boulevard near Fashion Show Mall on Monday afternoon for a report of an SUV with a passenger in it who had pointed a firearm, police said.

The person reporting the incident said a woman was “standing on the railing” of an SUV, pointing a gun at him, a report said.

Traffic cameras in the area found the SUV traveling on the Strip and officers located the vehicle, which they noted had made several unnecessary U-turns.

Several people were found in the car, including Valene Arurang, a passenger in the front seat, police said.

Arurang told an officer that the firearm was a BB gun that she purchased at a yard sale and that she was having difficulty ejecting the magazine from it, a report said.

The driver told police he was driving southbound on the Strip when another car cut him off. At that point, the driver said Arurang “got out of the vehicle and was standing on the railing of the Ford Explorer [and] started to point the AR-style firearm like BB gun” at a car and people in the area.

The driver told the officer “he felt unsafe and he was scared,” the report said.

One passenger in the car told police she saw Arurang “out of the vehicle holding the firearm out of the front passenger seat,” but said she did not see her point it at anyone.

Arurang was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. A judge released her without bail. She was ordered to stay away from the Strip and to not have any weapons.