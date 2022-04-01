Woman was going 70 mph seconds before fatal crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An unlicensed driver who was speeding and reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine crossed the center line and hit and killed another driver last fall, documents obtained Friday by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ely Campos-Granados, 29, on Thursday on charges of DUI resulting in death, failure to drive properly on a divided road and speeding 21 miles or over the speed limit, court records showed.

A warrant for Campos-Granados’ arrest claims she was speeding on Russell Road near Fielders Street on Nov. 21, 2021, when she crossed over the double-yellow line and into the opposite travel lanes. Her car then collided with another, resulting in the death of Sara Scow-sanell, 52, police said.

An initial blood sample from Campos-Granados came back negative for alcohol, police said. Subsequent testing found levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system.

The level of methamphetamine in her blood, according to police, was nearly 700 nanograms per milliliter.

As the I-Team has previously reported, “Blood levels of 200-600 ng/mL have been reported in methamphetamine abusers who exhibited violent and irrational behavior,” documents from the Clark County coroner’s office indicate. “High doses of methamphetamine can also elicit restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions.”

The prosecutorial limit in Nevada to prove impairment from methamphetamine is 100 ng/mL. A reading of 675 ng/mL puts the level found in Campos-Granados’s blood at nearly seven times above this limit.

Police also determined Campos-Granados was driving nearly 70 mph 2.5 seconds before the collision, they said. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

An autopsy determined Scow-Fanell died of blunt force injuries, police said. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Court documents indicate Campos-Granados had a 2018 warrant out of Nye County for driving without a license.

No bail had been set at the time of this article’s publishing Friday.