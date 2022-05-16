LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who threatened to stab an employee at a Downtown Summerlin business prompted a large police response on Monday morning, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.

The man stole an item from a store and then threatened an employee, sources said.

The suspected thief then hid in a parking garage, before being taken into custody.

Several stores were closed as a precaution, but business had returned to normal by Monday morning.

8 News Now was working to get more information, including the suspect’s name.